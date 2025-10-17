A property in Kingsbridge has been issued with a closure order following an investigation into suspected drug-related activity and anti-social behaviour in the area.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that officers obtained a search warrant for the address after gathering sufficient evidence as part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of illicit drugs. Officers carried out the warrant and further inquiries remain ongoing but the property in question cannot be identified due to safeguarding concerns.
A force spokesman said: “The criminal investigation into suspected drug dealing at the property remains ongoing so we are unable to comment further on the nature or progress of it at this time.
“We are working diligently to finalise the investigation and will continue to take all the steps available to protect residents within our community from the dangers of drugs and associated criminal activity.”
Due to repeated reports of anti-social behaviour, noise and suspected drug dealing linked to the property, police applied for a closure order under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014. The order was subsequently granted by the court.
In an online post, a police spokesperson said the order is “a powerful piece of legislation” which restricts access to the address. Under its terms, only the named resident and a small number of authorised individuals are permitted to enter. Breaching a closure order can lead to arrest and potential imprisonment.
The spokesperson added: “We rely on information from the public to help tackle issues like this. If residents are concerned about drug activity or anti-social behaviour in their neighbourhood, we encourage them to contact us through the usual channels.”
Information can be shared by calling 101, emailing [email protected], or visiting the front desk at the local police station. In an emergency, always call 999.
Comments
