Officers and staff worked jointly to arrest suspected dealers, seize drugs and weapons, and safeguard vulnerable people. Activity included arrest and search warrants, targeted vehicle stops, and the use of drones to track suspected offenders.
Vulnerable individuals were also identified and given details of support services after their numbers were found on seized phones. Officers and police staff also engaged with children and adults to raise awareness of how criminal gangs exploit vulnerable people.
Detective Chief Superintendent Sheon Sturland, of Devon & Cornwall Police, said: “Keeping communities in Devon and Cornwall safe by seizing harmful drugs, targeting suppliers, and disrupting county lines networks is our clear mission.
“Protecting vulnerable people, especially children and young adults, remains at the heart of our work. If children go missing it’s a key indicator of child criminal exploitation, and the risk to them increases.
“This work doesn’t end with one week of action. We will continue to take a robust, proactive approach to disrupting drug supply and tackling associated anti-social behaviour and exploitation.”
In Devon and Cornwall, 17 people were safeguarded and 17 people arrested. Officers also visited 14 cuckooed addresses.
Drugs seized included crack cocaine, heroin, more than 2kg of cocaine and cannabis resin. Police also seized £12,013 in cash and seven weapons.
Operation Scorpion brings together the five South West police forces – Avon and Somerset, Dorset, Devon & Cornwall, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire – alongside the British Transport Police and the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit. The partnership aims to disrupt drug supply and create a hostile environment for organised crime groups.
Anyone with information about illegal drug activity should contact police via www.devon-cornwall.police.uk or call 101. In an emergency dial 999. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.
