Over the week a total of 43 people were arrested for offences including possession with intent to supply, importation of a banned substance, possession of an offensive weapon, and driving under the influence of a banned substance. Inspector Ryan Northmore said: “Information reported to us by the public and partner agencies is compiled with intelligence gathered by officers to give us the best picture possible about what is happening in our communities. We use this to look at where best to target our resources and tackle the issues that have been identified.