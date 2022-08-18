This 16th century cottage was once used as the church house - but now it could be yours
Subscribe newsletter
This cottage that dates back as far as the 16th century has been used as a church house, a priest’s house, and almshouses - and now it could be your home.
Alms Cottage, in Halwell, was built in the late 16th century as an accompaniment to St Leonard’s Church.
It was likely used as the church house, the medieval equivalent of a town hall, where festivals and other local events took place.
Later, it was almshouses, accommodation provided by the church to those in the community who needed help, such as widows, the elderly and the poor.
Over the years it was also used to house the sexton - the person in charge of the church’s grounds, usually acting as bell-ringer and gravedigger - and possibly the priest.
The house is constructed of colour-washed stone rubble and features a Welsh slate roof with gabled ends, and the path to the side of the building slants upwards, providing access to the first floor.
On the ground floor of the property is a living room with a stone fireplace, a wood-burning stove, wooden multi-pane windows and slate window seats.
Also on the ground floor is a kitchen, featuring slate flooring, while upstairs - accessed via a wooden staircase - are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outside, there is a private garden, a piggery, a stone-built detached studio and a viewing platform from which you can watch the world go by.
The property has been brought to market by Woods Homes and is listed at a price of £320,000.
Vicki, of Woods Homes, commented: “[This is a] well presented Grade II listed character cottage situated in the village of Halwell. The accommodation comprises open plan ground floor living, two bedrooms and bathroom.
“The detached garden is beautiful with lawned areas, beds stocked with a variety of plants and shrubs and stone built studio/shed with viewing platform.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |