“Oldest house in the village” that was once a school is now up for sale
This cottage that used to be a school is believed to be the oldest house in its village, dating back more than 500 years.
Collacot, in South Milton, which is up for sale, was built in the 16th century as a part of a farmhouse, later being used as the village’s school.
The Grade II listed property, which is thought to be South Milton’s oldest home, retains plenty of period features, including beamed ceilings, a hipped thatch roof and slate stone rubble walls.
On the ground floor, through the open porch is a hallway leading to a large sitting room on one side and an open plan kitchen and dining room on the other.
Also on this level is a utility room and a bathroom, and an annexe area with an open plan living room and study area.
According to Historic England, this annexe was built as a bakehouse for the main building later on in the 16th century.
Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and a bathroom, while the annexe provides an additional bedroom and WC. There is also a garden with a large summerhouse.
The property has been brought to market by Harriet George, who have listed the building at a guide price of £750,000.
The agent commented: “Collacot is a charming Grade II Listed cottage with an abundance of character and some truly wonderful period features.
“Believed to be the oldest house in the village, this is a rare opportunity to acquire a historic home in a much sought after village with a friendly community.”
