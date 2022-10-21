“Oldest house in the village” that was once a school is now up for sale

Friday 21st October 2022
collacot
The charming cottage is believed to be the oldest house in South Milton. (Harriet George )

This cottage that used to be a school is believed to be the oldest house in its village, dating back more than 500 years.

Collacot, in South Milton, which is up for sale, was built in the 16th century as a part of a farmhouse, later being used as the village’s school.

collacot
The cottage was once used as a school. (Harriet George )

The Grade II listed property, which is thought to be South Milton’s oldest home, retains plenty of period features, including beamed ceilings, a hipped thatch roof and slate stone rubble walls.

On the ground floor, through the open porch is a hallway leading to a large sitting room on one side and an open plan kitchen and dining room on the other.

collacot
The sitting room features beamed ceilings and a stone fireplace. (Harriet George )

Also on this level is a utility room and a bathroom, and an annexe area with an open plan living room and study area.

According to Historic England, this annexe was built as a bakehouse for the main building later on in the 16th century.

collacot
One of the cottage’s bedrooms. (Harriet George )

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and a bathroom, while the annexe provides an additional bedroom and WC. There is also a garden with a large summerhouse.

collacot
The garden features a patio area and several trees. (Harriet George )

The property has been brought to market by Harriet George, who have listed the building at a guide price of £750,000.

The agent commented: “Collacot is a charming Grade II Listed cottage with an abundance of character and some truly wonderful period features.

“Believed to be the oldest house in the village, this is a rare opportunity to acquire a historic home in a much sought after village with a friendly community.”

