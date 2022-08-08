Five of the cheapest houses on the market in the South Hams

Monday 8th August 2022
cheap south hams
The houses span from Dartmouth to South Brent. (Millington Tunnicliffe )

Looking to buy your own house and get on the property ladder?

We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest options available in the South Hams - and they all cost £185,000 or less.

Wessex Way, Dartmouth - £93,750

cheap south hams
The collection of homes is built in a traditional style. (Connells )

A semi-detached home is available to buy through shared ownership in part of a new development. It is made up of three bedrooms, a kitchen and dining area, a living room, a WC and a bathroom.

Plum Tree Court, Ivybridge - £110,000

cheap south hams
The house has been recently refurbished. (247 Property Auctions )

This recently refurbished three-bedroom house is in the centre of Ivybridge. Inside the property are a reception room, a kitchen, three bedrooms, a large open plan room and one further room.

Church Street, South Brent - £125,000

cheap south hams
The terraced house is in the town centre. (SDL Property Auctions )

This terraced cottage is in South Brent town centre, and offers plenty of character with an open stone fireplace. It is made up of a kitchen, a dining room, a lounge, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Fair Field, South Brent - £125,000

cheap south hams
There is a communal play park to the rear of the house. (Millington Tunnicliffe )

Available to purchase through shared ownership, this terraced house has a paved yard and benefits from a communal play park to the rear. Inside, the house is made up of a kitchen and dining room, a lounge, three bedrooms, a bathroom and a WC.

Poet’s Cottage, Rattery - £185,000

cheap south hams
The cottage once belonged to a railway man. (Property Ladder )

This ex-railway man’s cottage has plenty of character and has an outbuilding currently used for entertaining guests to the rear. Inside the house is a living room, a kitchen, a utility area, a bathroom and three bedrooms.

