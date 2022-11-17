“Charming” cottage with views across town goes to auction
Subscribe newsletter
This listed cottage close to the town centre is full of “charming” period features - and it could be yours for less than you might think.
Bluebell Cottage, in Kingsbridge, is set over three floors, and has exposed stone, a wood-burning stove and part-vaulted ceilings, as well as a window seat and exposed beams.
On the ground floor, there is a living room with the central feature being the stone fireplace surround, and a step up into the kitchen with an inset oven and a door to the rear courtyard.
Upstairs, the first floor has a double bedroom with a window seat and views out over the town, and a family bathroom, while the second floor has another double bedroom with velux windows.
Outside, the house is accessed through a pathway from Church Street, and to the rear there is courtyard terrace and steps leading to a garden area with a corner deck.
The property is being marketed by Stags and will be sold through online auction with a guide price of £200,000.
Karen Cottrell of Stags commented: “Stags are excited to be selling, by online auction, Bluebell Cottage in Kingsbridge - a really pretty, characterful, mid-terraced cottage with two bedrooms that is situated within an easy walk of the town.
“The online auction is the new modern way of selling, allowing maximum exposure from focused buyers resulting in a true market value and providing a high degree of certainty in these more uncertain times.
“It still retains all of the advantages of a conventional auction yet competitive bidding runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing complete flexibility to both buyer and seller.
“This auction ends on 14th December at 5pm, so be sure to register to be able to bid.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |