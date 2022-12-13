This 1890s house is just a stone’s throw from the beach and was once a B&B - and now it could be your home.
Ley View, in Torcross, dates back to 1894, and was originally built as a farm worker’s cottage for an employee of the nearby Widdicombe estate.
Over the years, the property became a bed and breakfast holiday home, and now has been extended to become a family home with “fabulous” views out over the Slapton Ley and out to sea.
Inside, the ground floor of the building is accessed via a porch leading into the central hallway, which has doors off to a reception room with a fireplace and bay window, and a sitting room with a wood burning stove and bay window.
The kitchen and dining room has a part vaulted ceiling and bi-fold windows to the garden, and has fitted units along with an integrated fridge-freezer, oven hob and extractor.
Also on the ground floor are a utility room, a cloakroom and a double bedroom.
Upstairs, there is a split landing with access to four double bedrooms, a shower room and a bathroom with a high level picture window.
Outside, the garden to the rear is landscaped with a lawn area and mature shrub borders, while there is also a raised decked area and a large storage shed.
Ley View has been brought to market by Stags for a price of £775,000.
Karen Cottrell of Stags commented: “Fancy living just a few minutes’ walk from the glorious beach at Torcross?
“Ley View dates back to 1894, originally built as a farm workers cottage for the nearby Widdicombe estate, later a B&B and now a fabulous, extended family home.
“The property has the advantage of very spacious and flexible accommodation, including three reception rooms, 4 bedrooms, study, large utility/boot room and has the possibility to create a ground floor annex if desired.
“The property enjoys fabulous views over the Slapton Ley, out to sea stretching from Torcross to Strete Gate and the beautiful South Hams countryside.”