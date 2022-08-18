21 new homes approved after expanding home sizes
Subscribe newsletter
Plans for nearly two dozen new homes in Salcombe have been approved after amendments were made to the original application.
The development, on Main Road in Salcombe, was originally proposed to the South Hams County Council earlier this year, but when the council discussed the application, it was decided that the development needed some adjustments.
The council told the applicant, Park Green (South West) Ltd, that the sizes of the rooms and gardens were too small, and that the level of renewable energy needed to be higher.
After the decision, Park Green amended the plans, extending the floor area of the ground floor one-bedroom apartments to 52.2 square metres instead of the original 50 square metres.
To combat the energy concerns, the plans now include two added solar panels on each building.
With the changes, the plans have now been approved unanimously by the South Hams development management committee.
In total, there will be 21 new homes, a mix of houses and flats, with seven designed to be affordable homes.
The council also added a condition to the development that a Tree Preservation Order was investigated for the area.
The council clarified that their recommendation was that “this will be delegated to the head of planning to approve conditionally subject to the conditions below - investigation of a condition or similar relating to adding a Tree Preservation Order to all public realm trees and those on the buns, and subject to prior completion of an acceptable Section 106 agreement.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |