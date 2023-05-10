Among the highlights this year are writer Mick Houghton, who shaped the music buinsess of the ‘60s and ‘70s, discussing his new book ‘Happy Trails;’ award-winning illustrator Rose Blake talking about the relationship she has with her father Peter Blake; and artist and musician Richard Phoenix in conversation with poet Will Burns about his new book ‘Do Your Own Thing’, a shape-shifting examination of creativity and arts-access for young people with learning disabilities