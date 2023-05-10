Pre-history group, Stone Club, is kicking off the popular Sea Change festival with a grand costumed procession from Totnes Castle, through the historic High Street to the town’s newest community venue, The Albatross.
The Pillars of Wonder procession on the morning of Friday May 26 will involve bespoke banners, costumes and other folklore-related artefacts.
English Heritage has granted all festival tickets holders free access to the Norman castle until 11am on the day to experience and hopefully take part in the parade.
The festival is taking place over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend from Friday to Sunday 26 to 28 May.
Since making the decision to slash the weekend ticket price by 33% in a bid to ensure as many people as possible could afford to be involved, organisers Totnes Drift Record Shop has announced the event has now sold out.
Among the highlights this year are writer Mick Houghton, who shaped the music buinsess of the ‘60s and ‘70s, discussing his new book ‘Happy Trails;’ award-winning illustrator Rose Blake talking about the relationship she has with her father Peter Blake; and artist and musician Richard Phoenix in conversation with poet Will Burns about his new book ‘Do Your Own Thing’, a shape-shifting examination of creativity and arts-access for young people with learning disabilities
There will also be a silent disco in Rotherfold Square to premiere a set of exclusive album playbacks. Festival founder Rupert Morrison is to make his debut interviewing ‘Rock and Roll Nanny’ Sally Arnold, who went from being nanny to Mick Jagger’s daughter Jade, to becoming the first female rock tour manager, looking after the likes of The Who, the Rolling Stones, Mike Oldfield, Peter Gabriel and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
On Sunday, Sea Change’s lazy food and drink day will feature magnificent food and drink across the plus various sessions at The Albatross including Flower Project, Wild Wine School and The Porky Punk.