A spokesperson for the Primrose Trail responded: “The environmental impact of our trail is something we take extremely seriously. We are proposing a low-key, environmentally sensitive route that not only minimises any impact on the surroundings but seeks to enhance the biodiversity of the area. We acknowledge the fantastic work of Devon Wildlife Trust over the past decade to restore and improve meadows, woodland and water quality in the Avon Valley. Public enjoyment, health and well-being, and the social, economic and educational interests associated with creation and use of the trail will take account of the need for protection and conservation of the landscape and the environment.