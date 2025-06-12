THE heavens opened as Prince William paid a visit to Princetown today, Thursday, in the heart of Dartmoor.
The Prince of Wales, who is also Duke of Cornwall, was visiting as his Duchy of Cornwall estate launched a new 20-year plan for the moor.
First call was Tor Royal Bog, just south of Princetown high on the moor, where he met Duchy tenant farmers David and Justine Colton, alongside South West Peatland Partnership’s Morag Angus, to hear more about the collaborative effort to restore Dartmoor’s peatlands.
The new landscape vision for Dartmoor sets out a plan to give new life to its wilderness; restoring nature whilst strengthening and protecting it from the impact of climate change and meeting the changing needs of people, place and planet.
Convened by the Duchy of Cornwall and Central Dartmoor Landscape Recovery Project, it is bringing together dozens of collaborators to propose new approaches to grazing, biodiversity, conservation and hydrological restoration, as part of the largest project of its kind in the UK.
Designed as a 20-year roadmap, the vision outlines a set of guiding principles to inform the future environmental management of the Duchy’s Dartmoor estate, which encompasses about a third of the moor.
The Duchy will prioritise a holistic approach, these principles address the need for restoring and enhancing the resilience of the natural landscape; promoting sustainable farming and land use practices through efforts including ecologically led grazing and the prioritisation of native, species-rich grasslands; and engaging the local community through initiatives like developing a rural skills pool and providing affordable housing for landscape managers and retiring workers.
His Royal Highness will be joined by key stakeholders including Natural England chair, Tony Juniper; the chair of the Dartmoor Land Use Management Group, Phil Stocker, director of conservation and communities of Dartmoor National Park Authority, Richard Drysdale; director of natural resources at South West Water, Carolyn Cadman and representatives of the Central Dartmoor Landscape Recovery Project and Dartmoor Commoners’ Council.
After that meeting, His Royal Highness went onto meet representatives from the local fire service, Dartmoor National Park Authority rangers and members of the Dartmoor Commoners Council to hear about their experiences of responding to a recent wildfire on the north part of Dartmoor and thank them for their efforts.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.