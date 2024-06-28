Dartmouth Pride Festival activities kick off this Sunday with a walk, social, and a Pride After Party.
Launched in 2021, Dartmouth Pride has created a welcoming space for the local LGBTQ+ community to connect.
Pride organisers said: "Dartmouth is a place of kindness and diversity, filled with remarkable individuals from all walks of life. We aim to foster an even stronger sense of community, sharing the spirit of unity with future generations through our humble events. Whether you identify as part of our LGBTQIA+ community or stand as an ally supporting us, we eagerly look forward to seeing and welcoming you at one of our upcoming events."
The weekend festivities start with the Pride Walk, which begins at noon in Coronation Park. Partners, families, friends, and dogs are welcome to join as the walk moves from Coronation Park to Dartmouth Castle. The walk will then return to Jenny Koo's Kitchen in the Old Market Square for snacks, drinks, and socialising.
From 1 PM to 4 PM, the Pride Social will take place at Jenny Koo’s Kitchen in the Old Market Square. This family-friendly event will be filled with snacks, lunch, drinks, and socialising.
From 4 PM onwards, the Pride After Party will be held at The Dolphin Inn. For those wanting to crank up the fun into the evening, The Dolphin Inn will host the Pride After Party with a DJ playing all the Pride anthems, allowing attendees to dance the night away.
"Come just as you are or add a splash of colour to amplify the joy! The round-trip walk/hike is approximately 2.7 miles, so be sure to wear comfy shoes. We look forward to celebrating Dartmouth Pride together!" said the organisers.