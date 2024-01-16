We felt that a bar and/or restaurant at the top of the town would be a great addition for local residents who live in that area. We were however concerned, that Stagecoach should look to incorporate a bus stop near to this new facility to encourage people to leave their cars and travel down by public transport. Cllr Mike Rowley said “The main concern the Planning Committee had was the lack of transport into town and suggested that a courtesy bus is provided by the Premier Inn.”