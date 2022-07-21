Prawle Point Coastguard team meet the Royals

Prawle Point Coastguard Rescue Team met some Royal visitors.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall joined the celebrations for Her Majesty’s Coastguard’s 200th anniversary.

Their Royal Highnesses met with coastguards from across Devon during their visit to Torre Abbey Meadows, as well as seeing a fixed wing aircraft in action and meeting the crew of one of HM Coastguard’s helicopters.

And there was a special moment for the current longest-serving coastguard Keith Dare-Williams who was presented with a Queen’s Jubilee medal representing the entire coastguard rescue service. Keith has served 57 years with the service.

The Prince of Wales is Honorary Commodore to HM Coastguard was shown a number of displays demonstrating how modern search and rescue works

As well as the displays showing the work, Their Royal Highnesses were also given Coastguard 200 gifts for their grandchildren and cut a celebratory cake.

Speaking after the event, Director of HM Coastguard, Claire Hughes said: “This was a really good opportunity to share our birthday celebrations with our Honorary Commodore. As a former serving coastguard himself while he was at school in Scotland he always takes great interest in the service.”