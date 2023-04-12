The longer I work in the field of wellbeing, the more I am convinced that one of the best things we can do to maintain a sense of positive mental health is to make meaningful connections with other people. It is also cited as one of the NHS’s five steps to mental wellbeing. When you ‘find your own tribe’ you are much more likely to feel a sense of connection with others as well as a feeling of being accepted and valued. That in turn will have a positive effect on your self-esteem and thereby mental wellbeing as well. These factors will all be increased when you add in a conscious effort to support and help other people within that group.