Port greets impressive cruiser
AN impressive cruise ship turned heads in Dartmouth when she stopped off en route to Dover on Friday.
The Norwegian passenger ship MS Maud regularly embarks on spectacular voyages to the remotest locations on the planet.
Operated by Hurtigruten Expeditions, she is named after one of the most famous polar vessels of all time, Roald Amundsen’s Maud, built just after the turn of the 20th century. Her home port is Tromso, in Norway.
The facilities on board the passenger ship include cabins and public areas in a classic Art Deco style, a science centre and restaurants, alongside wellness and relaxation areas. There’s even an onboard expedition team.
She is an environmentally progressive vessel and there are plans to keep making improvements in an effort to reduce emissions and fuel consumption.
MS Maud is equipped with advanced technology that makes her exceptionally well-suited for expedition cruises in Norway and the British Isles.
She stopped off for a short visit to Dartmouth on her return from a cruise up the west coast of Britain to the Hebrides.
