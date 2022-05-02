Popular family attraction up for sale

A popular visitor attraction on the edge of Totnes is up for sale for £700,000 in an “opportunity not to be missed.”

The Totnes Rare Breeds farm is on the market as a going concern for offers in excess of £700,000, says estate agent Bettesworths.

Owner Samantha (Sam) Adams told the Totnes Times: “I am afraid that I have very little that I wish to say other than to confirm that it is being sold as a going concern, with every intention that the farm will continue on for many years yet.”

The farm started life as a muddy field and a forest of brambles beside the South Devon Steam Railway. This was cleared by the original owners to house a small collection of rescue animals.

The collection grew and June 2002 saw the opening of the rare breeds farm to the public.

It operates from March to October each year and is much loved by children and adults alike.

Visitors can meet and feed a variety of rare breeds of animals including Welsh Mountain sheep, Golden Guernsey goats, Mediterranean miniature donkeys, chickens, ducks, alpacas and potbellied pigs, or get up close and personal with a beautiful snowy owl.

There is also a pets corner with guinea pigs, reptiles, newly-hatched chicks and ducklings, chinchillas and tiny harvest mice.

And the cafe on site is open to all, not just visitors to the farm.

The property brochure says the business continues to thrive and although affected by the Covid pandemic restrictions its turnover from April 2021 to September 2021 has bounced back to previous levels.

The brochure described the farm as “a unique and popular visitor attraction” as well as an “an amazing home and income opportunity.”

The two acre site also includes an attractive, Grade 2 listed, two-bed stone cottage and utility buildings.

Wet and dry stock from the cafe, and livestock on the farm, will be charge din addition to the sale price, at valuation, on the day of completion.

The business is run by the owner Sam, who began working at the farm in 2012 before taking it over in January 2015, and two full-time farm managers, with additional help of volunteers.