During February and March, young people across Devon voted on issues that matter to them most.
Every two years, the UK Youth Parliament runs the 'Make Your Mark' national ballot for 11-18-year-olds in the UK to talk about the issues that matter most to them.
For the first time this year, votes were cast on national and Devon-specific issues.
In the Devon ballot, mental health was voted the biggest issue for the young people of Devon.
It's not the first time that mental health has been voted as a priority area by Devon's young people; according to Devon Youth Council, schemes like Youth Voice Saturdays are trying to bring about change, but it remains clear from the results that more needs to be done.
A spokesperson said, "It's clear that there is more to do to help improve mental health services in Devon.
The results of this vote give us fresh impetus to work to create a detailed youth-led action plan."
Besides mental health, vaping and activities and opportunities were the next most voted-for issues in the Devon-specific vote.
Nationally, mental health, crime and safety, and culture, media, and sport ranked as top issues for young people.
These results will now shape the work of Devon Youth Council and Devon County Council, resulting in a trifold strategy to include: Peer-led research, Youth Voice Saturday sessions, and a Youth Voice Action Plan to effect meaningful change.