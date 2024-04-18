POLICE are warning the public to watch out for fraudsters on Facebook Marketplace.
Supposed buyers come to collect items, agree to pay by bank transfer and even show a ‘confirmation’ of the transfer on their phone – but the victim never gets paid.
“Please remain vigilant when selling or purchasing items online, always check and be completely satisfied the money is in your bank before you hand over goods,” a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said.
“Genuine buyers will accept that this is the correct practice.”
If you have any information or concerns you can phone 101 or contact police via the Devon and Cornwall Police website.
You can also report fraud and cyber crime to the UK’s national reporting centre Action Fraud. Members of the public, businesses and charities can report to Action Fraud online at www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phone on 0300 123 2040.