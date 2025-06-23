Police Now trainee detectives land at Devon and Cornwall Police
A total of 19 new trainee detectives have joined through Police Now’s National Graduate Programme.
The trainees will join Criminal Investigation Departments to investigate complex cases, support victims of crime, and strengthen public confidence in policing.
They have just completed 13 weeks of intensive training at Police Now’s national, residential academy which the first part of the two-year programme.
They will gain essential frontline experience on police response teams before moving into investigative teams, as the two-year programme supports them to become highly trained, qualified detectives.
Millie Tanner, Police Now’s Head of Academy, said: “This incredibly diverse cohort of new officers all bring such unique experiences and perspectives to the frontline, which will further support and better represent the communities they now serve.
“It’s inspiring to see how hard they have worked during their academy training, and how much they have already demonstrated their passion, commitment, and resilience.
“Police Now is committed to supporting them throughout the two-year programme and beyond, so they can seek justice for victims of crime and make the biggest impact they can.
“They are embarking on a truly challenging and rewarding career, where they will make a real difference to people’s lives.”
Police Now, a Times Top 100 Graduate Employer, drives innovation and diversity across the sector and helped pioneer direct-entry detective training across England and Wales.
It particularly focuses on recruiting and training those who had not considered a career in policing before and consistently brings more women into policing compared to the policing workforce national average.
Of 72 new detectives nationwide , 69 per cent identify as women – significantly higher than the policing national workforce average of 35.4 per cent.
Police Now’s national programme also includes counter terrorism and economic crime detective specialisms – with a further 73 officers landing in teams across the country this month to specialise in these areas.
The programme further includes a neighbourhood policing specialism, with a new cohort of neighbourhood officers preparing to join the programme this summer.
In addition to these 72 new trainee detectives, this cohort of Police Now's National Graduate Programme also includes 73 officers who will become counter terrorism or economic crime detectives – as part of Police Now's innovative new programme specialisms.
Police Now is a Times Top 100 Graduate Employer and the only national entry route into policing.
They recruit, train and develop graduates to become exceptional police officers and detectives via their National Graduate Programme.
Graduates on the programme are recruited to specialise in one of four specialisms: neighbourhoods, detective, economic crime, or counter terrorism.
Their mission is to transform communities, reduce crime and anti-social behaviour, and increase the public’s confidence in the police service by recruiting, developing and inspiring outstanding and diverse individuals to be leaders in society and on the policing frontline.
