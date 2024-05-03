There was a rude awakening for some residents of Kingsbridge today when an alarm went off on a police van.
Writing on the Kingsbridge Police Facebook page they posted:
“We would like to sincerely apologise for the 08:00 alarm clock that potentially woke up the top end of Kingsbridge this morning (03/05/2024)...
This was not a clever security demonstration intended to raise awareness of vehicle alarms to help keep your vehicle safe from theft or tampering.
A flat battery meant one of our police vehicles decided to throw a small tantrum...
Van has been provided with strong words of advice to behave (and a jump start).”