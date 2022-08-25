Police seeking information after young woman is grabbed in Kingsbridge
Police are investigating following a report of a man behaving suspiciously in Kingsbridge yesterday, 24 August.
A woman in her 20s reported being grabbed by the man while she was in a field off Hurrell Road.
The woman managed to get away from the man and was uninjured in the incident which happened between 1.20pm and 1.30pm.
Officers are investigating and seeking a suspect who is described as white, between 5ft 11ins and 6ft tall, and with a deep voice.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police via 101, quoting crime reference CR/077650/22.
