Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a road traffic collision in Woolwell.
They were called shortly before 10am on Thursday July 24, following a report of a collision involving a silver Ford Fiesta and a cyclist on Woolwell Roundabout, at the junction to Towerfield Drive.
The male cyclist has sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and has been taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment.
His next of kin are with him and being supported by officers at hospital.
Roads policing officers attended the scene and conducted a thorough investigation.
The road was closed for several hours whilst the investigation took place.
Officers would like to thank members of the public for their understanding and patience while work was carried out.
A fire crew from Crownhill attended and worked with paramedics to release the casualty using airbags to lift the vehicle.
Stabilisation equipment was also used.
Anybody who may have witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles involved at around the time of the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or via the website quoting log 247 of July 24.
The investigation team is particularly keen to hear from anyone with relevant dash-cam or CCTV footage.
If you become involved in a collision: stop at the scene - it is a legal requirement to stop as soon as it is safe to do so , switch off your engine, switch on your hazard lights, check for any injuries to yourself and any passengers, exchange details with anyone involved - name, address, car registration number and provide your insurance details if requested.
You should call 999: if someone is in danger, if someone has been seriously injured, you believe a serious offence has been committed and the collision has caused a blockage or dangerous obstruction of the road.
