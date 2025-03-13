Police are seeking the public’s help to identify this man following an assault in Totnes.
The assault took place outside the Royal Seven Stars pub between 9.30pm and 10.15pm on Sunday 9 February.
It was reported that a man was punched three or four times to the face by an unknown male. The unknown male then re-entered the pub before leaving via a different exit prior to police arrival.
It is believed the man pictured may be able to help with enquiries.
Anybody with any information is asked to call 101 or visit our website quoting 50250034581