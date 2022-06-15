Police probe park sexual assault
Duncombe Park
Police are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault.
It happened in Duncombe Park, Kingsbridge, last night.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between 9pm and 1am who may have seen any suspicious activity.
A police cordon remains in place at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or email [email protected], quoting reference CR/052521/22.
