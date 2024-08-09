Police have named a man who died following a road traffic accident near Totnes on Monday, July 8.
Dylan Walker, 26, from Harbertonford, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle collision, which happened at around 7pm on a country road near Washbourne.
Officers are continuing to make enquiries to establish the circumstances of the crash and have appealed for help.
Anyone with any relevant information or dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation can contact the police via D&C’s website or by calling 101, quoting log 673 of 8/7/24.
Mr Walker’s family paid tribute to him. They said: “Words won’t ever be able to express the grief and sadness we feel for the loss of our amazing son and brother.
“He was kind with a heart of gold. He was the type of person that was always there to help everyone before himself. Dylan was always smiling. A huge hole is left in our lives without him being here.
“He was popular with many and will not only be terribly missed by his family and friends, but he will be missed by his community.
“We would like to thank the emergency services and the two members of public that were the first people at the scene to help Dylan. We will be forever grateful.”