Devon & Cornwall Police in South Devon are gearing up for the festive season, increasing their presence to deter crime and keep communities safe during this busy period.
Chief Superintendent Roy Linden, overseeing Torbay, Teignbridge, and South Hams, highlighted the importance of visible policing:
“This time of year brings visitors, shoppers, and families to our towns, which is fantastic. While South Devon remains a safe place, we know opportunist criminals use the busy season to their advantage. To ensure our communities feel safe, it’s vital our officers are visible, approachable, and proactive.”
Police efforts will target shoplifting, drink and drug-related offences, domestic violence, and antisocial behaviour. Officers will focus on both prevention and enforcement, with patrols based on evidence of past crimes. Linden added:
“You’ll see our officers on foot and in vehicles at key times and locations. Whether in plain clothes or uniform, they will be actively identifying those looking to offend. If you ever feel unsafe, notice something unusual, or want to meet your local officers, don’t hesitate to speak with them—they’re here to help.”
Ch. Supt Linden emphasised police support for those affected by domestic abuse, especially during this challenging season:
“Our officers are here for you, day or night, to protect and keep you safe. If you’re a perpetrator, know that we will pursue you relentlessly. You will be arrested, and where evidence allows, prosecuted. We will also use civil orders to prevent further harm.”
With December bringing increased visits to bars and events, police are promoting safety initiatives like the Ask for Angela scheme. Operated in partnership with Pubwatch and Best Bar None, this initiative allows anyone feeling unsafe in licensed venues to approach bar staff discreetly for help. Staff will monitor the situation and arrange a safe way for them to leave.
Ch. Supt Linden also urged vigilance against drink spiking:
“Drink spiking can happen to anyone. Be aware of your surroundings, look out for each other, and let trusted friends or staff know if something feels off. If you think you’ve been spiked, contact us—we will listen without judgment and take you seriously.”
To combat opportunistic crime, police are sharing simple but effective prevention tips with the public. Linden encouraged everyone to stay informed:
“Take the time to refresh your knowledge of crime prevention. Criminals can be clever, but together we can stay one step ahead.”
As the festive season approaches, Ch. Supt Linden urged residents to stay vigilant and supportive of one another:
“Look after each other, avoid situations where behaviour could escalate into violence, and report any crimes to us. Stay safe and be merry this Christmas.”
- To report a crime online, visit: Report a crime | Devon & Cornwall Police
- For crime prevention advice, visit: Crime prevention advice | Devon & Cornwall Police
If you have been affected by crime, please visit victimcare-dc.org to access support services and information on your rights and how to navigate the criminal justice system. You can also call Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111 or Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.