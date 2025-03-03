DEVON and Cornwall Police have not engaged with psychics, clairvoyants or mediums, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request has revealed.
In the last three years, the force has neither engaged with nor paid for the services of a psychic, the FOI request shows.
However, there have been three recorded instances of psychics, clairvoyants or mediums contacting Devon and Cornwall Police offering to help with criminal investigations in the last year three years.
It is not uncommon for police to be contacted by psychics, especially during high-profile cases.
In 2006, every police force was asked if they had ever used a psychic and all bar one said no.
Devon and Cornwall Police does not have a written policy regarding the use of psychics in criminal investigations.