The Devon & Cornwall Police Force has handed over £2,000 which will help towards more training sessions to benefit victims. CEO of Refuge4Pets, Mary Wakeham, explained: “We provide training and resources to a range of professionals to help them to understand the link between domestic abuse and animal abuse and how to promote the safety of all victim-survivors of domestic abuse – humans and animals. This fantastic donation will help us to train more people to help those in need.”