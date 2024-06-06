Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Wayne Walling who has been reported missing from Ivybridge.
Wayne, 40, was last spoken to at 4.45pm on Tuesday 4 June.
Wayne is described as a white male, 5ft 9ins tall, of large build. He has very short dark hair and a large beard streaked with grey. He has tattoos including a rose tattoo on his hand.
Wayne is believed to be wearing a blue hooded jumper and light coloured camouflage trousers.
Police request that anyone with any information as to Wayne’s whereabouts call 999 and quote log 0558 of 5 June.