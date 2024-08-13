Devon and Cornwall Police have launched a campaign to address inappropriate calls.
Recent examples include complaints about the smell of the sea, stolen ice, and someone trapped in a jumpsuit.
On average, call handlers manage 859 emergencies and 1,195 non-emergency calls daily. These numbers surge, especially in summer when millions visit Devon, Cornwall, and the Isles of Scilly.
Call handlers face significant stress, exacerbated by accidental or inappropriate calls that divert resources from real emergencies. Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Leaper said, "If you call by accident, please stay on the line so we can confirm you don’t need help. We will understand."
Every 999 call is investigated, even if disconnected, which can take up to 20 minutes. This is crucial as calls may be made under distress or duress.
The campaign also aims to guide the public on contacting the right agencies. For example: Abandoned cars and antisocial parking should be reported to the local council. Untaxed cars should go to the DVLA. Lost or found dogs should be reported to the dog warden. Noisy neighbours should be reported to the local council's environmental health team. Minor traffic collisions do not need police reporting if details are exchanged.
Directing issues to the appropriate agency helps resolve them faster and allows the police to focus on serious matters. For guidance on who to contact, visit the report tab on the Devon & Cornwall Police website.