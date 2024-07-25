Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision on the A379 at Chittleburn Hill, Brixton, at around 5.30pm on Wednesday 24 July.
The collision involved a black Honda VFR 800 motorcycle.
Emergency services were called to the scene and the motorcycle rider, a 34-year-old local man was taken to Derriford with serious injuries. His next of kin were informed
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team attended the incident and carried out a detailed investigation of the scene.
Anyone with any relevant information or dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police via our website or by calling 101 quoting reference log 664 of 24/07/2024.