Police are appealing for witnesses to assist enquiries following an attempted robbery in Plymstock.
It was reported that around 2.00pm on Friday November 14, in the area of the Broadway Shopping Centre, Plymstock, commonly known as The Undercover, a woman attempted to snatch a bag from another woman who was walking in the area.
The suspect was described as white female in her 20s, of slim build, with long auburn curly hair who was also seen shouting at elderly woman.
As the victim shouted for help, a young man has walked past and told the female to let go of the bag and has tried to help.
Another man has said he would call police and then another man has prised the suspects hand off the victim’s bag.
Officers are now appealing for these three male members of the public to come forward to help with enquiries.
Anybody with relevant information is asked to contact police on 101 or via our website quoting 50250293515.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555 111.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.