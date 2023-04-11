Police investigating a reported assault on the A382 between Whiddon Down and Chagford, on Tuesday 21 March are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
It was reported that temporary traffic lights and a road closure had been set up at the location that morning.
At around 8.45am a motorist who was waiting in the queue of traffic got out of his vehicle and went to speak to a man at the scene.
As a result of an incident, a man sustained an arm injury that required hospital treatment.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting 50230069055.