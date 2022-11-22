Poetry fundraiser for legal costs
Contributed Cllr Nicky Hopwood
THE Heart of Dartington group raised more than £2,000 at a recent poetry fundraiser to help cover legal costs towards a failed planning challenge.
The group was formed to raise enough money to fund a legal challenge, brought by a resident who did not wished to be named, against South Hams Council after it granted planning permission to developer, Baker Estates, to build 80 new homes at Broom Park.
The judge in the case refused to grant a judicial review after reviewing the claim along with responses from both the district council and the developer.
This left the group with a bill of some £8,000 to cover legal costs.
Thanks to local poet Matt Harvey, who headlined the recent fundraising evening, the group has raised £2,000 towards the fees.
The event was compered by musician Mark jeffreys and also featured poets Tom Hirons and Beryl the Feral.
SWIMBY or ‘Something Wonderful In My Back Yard’ was the theme of the evening – encapsulating the “positive creative approach” of residents who are calling for sustainable and affordable developments that respect the local heritage.
Beryl the Feral helped the audience write their own SWIMBY community poem, said organiser Amanda Chadwick, who added: “We were astounded at the final total which has come on top of the crowdfunder that raised over £5,000.
“We’d like to thank everyone who donated from the bottom of our hearts.
“The funds raised show how passionately people feel about their special environment.
“Sadly locals have had to witness the bulldozers coming into Sawmills and Broom Park fields this month.
“We’ve seen trees felled and an ancient hedgerow removed. We mourn the lost opportunity for better design that could have provided more compact eco-friendly homes and left some sites undeveloped and allocated for environmental benefits – trees, wildlife and open space.”
Amanda continued: “With COP 27 reminding us all about the climate crisis, locals have also been questioning why the developers are intending to install gas boilers in the new houses.
“Heart of Dartington, who will continue to stand up for good design wildlife, heritage and sustainability in Dartington, have more community events in the pipeline including a curry night and bioblitz.”
The group still has to raise £3,000 towards its legal fees after challenging South Hams Council.
For more information visit www.heartofdartington.com
