Plymouth Marjon University’s new apprenticeship provision has been rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted in its very first inspection.
The provision was launched in 2023 to help boost the skilled workforce in hospitals and healthcare facilities, community services and educational organisations across the region.
It offers university-level course work for apprentices who live in the South West and are aiming to qualify as: Assistant Practitioner (Healthcare) , Nursing Associate, Registered Nurse (Degree Apprenticeship), Youth Worker (Degree Apprenticeship).
The Ofsted inspection took place in the spring this year.
The report highlighted good performance in: working closely with employers to develop curricula that meet the needs of real-life jobs and the wider sector, conducting regular curriculum reviews, gathering feedback from apprentices and employers and making changes to enhance relevance and quality, using specialist knowledge well to plan and teach in a way that helps apprentices swiftly build their knowledge, designing assessments that are vocationally relevant, using high-quality learning resources, establishing a highly inclusive and supportive environment.
In other encouraging news, Plymouth Marjon University’s Assistant Practitioner Apprenticeship achieved a 100 per cent satisfaction score in the 2025 National Student Survey - for the second year in a row.
Apprenticeships are funded by the government and employers, and apprentices typically study for one day a week. 150 students are currently undertaking apprenticeships at Marjon using a blended learning model of face-to-face sessions and online learning.
Marjon supports both Higher Level and Degree Apprenticeships, the latter being equivalent to Bachelor's or Master's degrees.
New apprenticeships for Specialist Teaching Assistants, Physiotherapists, Speech and Language Therapists and Teachers will be rolled out this coming academic year.
Plymouth Marjon University Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost, Professor Michelle Jones said: “Marjon’s apprenticeship programme is playing an important role in driving regional ambition and progress, particularly in meeting the demand for highly-skilled healthcare workers in the South West.
“Our apprentices learn with industry, and with our Gold-rated teaching they are opening up new careers for themselves.
“We want apprentices who may never have thought they’d study at a university to aim high and feel a great sense of achievement.”
Robyn Conway completed the Assistant Practitioner Foundation Degree Apprenticeship as an assistant practitioner at the University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Cumberland Centre Urgent Treatment Centre said: “All the modules in my course were helpful for my professional development.
“It has made me more confident to lead situations and work more independently in my practice.
“I now feel like a well-rounded Assistant Practitioner and comfortable in my work and abilities.”
Jane Wickett, Plymouth Marjon University Apprenticeship Manager, said: “To be recognised by Ofsted as ‘Good’ in our first-ever inspection is wonderful validation.
“Our apprentices particularly value the training they receive for the way it is tailored to reflect real-world challenges.
“Some have not been in formal training or education for some time, and they all benefit from the structured support we give.
“We look forward to ambitiously pushing ahead in deepening and expanding our provision in line with the needs of regional employers.”
