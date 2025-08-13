Neighbouring Plymouth Marjon University and University Hospitals Plymouth have launched a collaboration aimed at boosting the training and wellbeing of NHS staff and access to healthcare in the city.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to leverage their respective strengths and geographic advantage was signed by leaders from both organisations at a ceremony held at the new Plymouth Marjon University Health and Wellbeing Hub.
The Hub will host all Plymouth Marjon University’s health and wellbeing teaching, learning, and community clinic spaces and will officially open next month. The MOU signals a mutual commitment to explore joint working across areas such as research and innovation, sharing space, sustainability projects, and community engagement.
Under the agreement, the two organisations will collaborate on using the NHS Trust Growth and Skills Levy to fund courses for NHS staff, delivered by Marjon and trusted partners using Marjon spaces. They will work together on a programme to reduce digital poverty in Plymouth, supporting the NHS Trust’s roll-out of the digital patient record.
Marjon students and graduates will also help promote the health and wellbeing of staff and patients while gaining valuable professional experience. The partnership aims to enhance the sharing of space and facilities across campuses - including access to Marjon’s sports and gym facilities for UHP staff and patients.
Professor Claire Taylor, Vice Chancellor from Plymouth Marjon University said: “This significant step lays the foundation for a dynamic collaboration built on mutual respect, shared goals, and a commitment to innovation. Our history at Plymouth Marjon University was rooted nearly 200 years ago in ending social inequity through education, and our track record in changing lives, not just with education but in the world around us, is a strong fit to University Hospitals Plymouth’s mission.
“Our Gold-rated teaching speaks for itself and we look forward to the benefits that will bring in this new partnership. It’s a mutually beneficial initiative that will not only strengthen our operational capabilities but also create real-world impact, benefiting the people and communities of Plymouth, the region and beyond.”
Both parties emphasised that this is not just a symbolic gesture, but a practical framework aimed at producing measurable outcomes. Mark Hackett Interim CEO from University Hospitals Plymouth added, “This Memorandum of Understanding marks a significant step in strengthening our partnership with Plymouth Marjon University. By collaborating closely together and sharing our expertise and resources, we will create new opportunities to support our patients and staff, enhance healthcare training, and improve access to services across the city.
“This collaboration is rooted in practical outcomes, from tackling digital poverty to supporting staff wellbeing and professional development and reflects our ambition to innovate and adapt for the future. We look forward to realising the benefits of this partnership for our patients, our workforce, and the wider Plymouth community."
The MoU marks the start of a long-term partnership that will grow and develop over time, with a shared goal of building a more innovative and resilient future. Because Plymouth Marjon University and University Hospitals Plymouth are so close to each other, it will make working together easier and more efficient. The partners see this as a real strength – helping them to move faster, share resources more easily, and make a bigger impact together.
