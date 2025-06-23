The Plymouth Harbour 10K in aid of Devon Mind, sponsored by Cattewater Harbour Commissioners, is coming back in Autumn 2025! Registrations are now open.
Local mental health charity, Devon Mind, is delighted to announce that their community-running challenge centred around Plymouth’s bustling Cattewater Harbour, will be taking place on Sunday September 28.
Cattewater Harbour, the statutory authority for the harbour of which the route follows, is headline sponsor for Devon Mind’s third 10K event in aid of better mental health.
The unique 10K running experience provides opportunities for local running enthusiasts to come together to improve their wellbeing and raise much-needed awareness and funds for Devon Mind.
The money generously raised from fundraising will go directly toward providing life-changing mental health services for those who need it most.
At a time when so many are facing immense pressures - from the rising cost of living to the everyday challenges of modern life - the need for accessible, compassionate mental health services has never been greater.
Your support will help us reach more people, faster, with the care and connection they deserve.
Runners are invited to join the event to help fly the flag for better mental health and wellbeing.
Speaking about the excitement of announcing the charity’s next active challenge event, Devon Mind Chief Executive Olivia Craig stated:
“I’m very proud to launch our 2025 10K fundraising event.
“Our annual Plymouth Harbour Runs are a powerful opportunity for our community to come together, raise vital funds, and take big steps toward breaking the stigma surrounding mental health.
“We are incredibly grateful to our headline sponsor for their generous support and unwavering commitment to mental health.
“Their partnership is helping us reach more people, raise greater awareness, and make a lasting impact in the lives of those who need it most”.
Captain Richard Allan, CEO and Harbour Master, Cattewater Harbour:
“We're really pleased to be able to support the return of the Devon Mind 10K as headline sponsor.
“The route follows the Cattewater from Mount Batten right around to Commercial Wharf taking in all of the Cattewater Harbour. Runners will get to see for themselves, and hopefully get a better understanding of, the breadth and scope of the harbour from leisure to commercial vessels, from wildlife to historic points of interest, and the work we do to maintain and improve the Cattewater as a busy trading port alongside our local environment, communities and stakeholders.”
The Plymouth Harbour 10K is a picturesque running experience that starts at Mount Batten, with a 10 km route around the harbour, along the South West Coast Path finishing at Commercial Wharf.
“The community event is perfect for beginners looking to set themselves a new challenge or improve their fitness.”
Richard added:
"We'll be entering our own Cattewater Harbour team in the 10K and would encourage all our local business friends and supporters to sign up a team too - an excellent cause and some friendly port rivalry is always a good incentive!"
Registration is now open at phr.devonmind.com
