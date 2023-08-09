Graham Hutton, of Baker Estates, said: “This is another fantastic investment in quality new affordable homes in Dartmouth which has been welcomed by local people. We’re delighted to be with Aster Group on this development and for these affordable homes to be enjoyed by young people and families for years to come. Our project at Little Cotton Farm will also bring significant employment both through our commitment to work with local subcontractors to build the homes and the six acres of land which is set aside for employment generating uses.”