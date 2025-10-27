The Maritime & Coastguard Agency has issued the following advice:
As the clocks have gone back and daylight hours are shorter, plan your coastal walks and trips carefully to make sure you return safely before dark.
Check the latest weather forecast before you go
Note your location, including the beach name, address, and key landmarks
Carry a fully charged mobile phone
Take extra care on slippery paths, especially when it starts to get dark, stay well clear of cliff edges and bases, particularly after heavy rain
In a coastal emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
For more information you can visit: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/maritime-and-coastguard-agency
