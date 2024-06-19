Historic photos from Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum including East Allington filling station, the wreck of the Herzogin Cecilie and staff on the platform of Kingsbridge Station.
East Allington filing station (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Herzogin Cecilie, April 27th 1936 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Portrait photo of three grandchildren of Thomas Weymouth. Harold, Gladys and Evelyn Allin, children of Rev and Mrs Allin of Alleron, Loddiswell. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Salcombe from East Portlemouth. Two small boats in foreground. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Two members of Staff on the platform at Kingsbridge Station. Tubs of flowers along the platform. 1960 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)