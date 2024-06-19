Historic photos from Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum including East Allington filling station, the wreck of the Herzogin Cecilie and staff on the platform of Kingsbridge Station.

East Allington filing station ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Herzogin Cecilie, April 27th 1936 ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Portrait photo of three grandchildren of Thomas Weymouth. Harold, Gladys and Evelyn Allin, children of Rev and Mrs Allin of Alleron, Loddiswell. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Salcombe from East Portlemouth. Two small boats in foreground. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )