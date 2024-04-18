The sun shone as the latest cohort of Royal Navy and Royal Fleet Auxiliary officers passed out at Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth.
At the event 139 officers were commissioned with over 200 on parade. They were inspected by the guest of honour Vice Admiral Andy Kyte CBFCILT.
Playing a major role in the ceremony as always was the Band of the Royal Marines and there was a flypast by a plane from the Royal Navy Wings.
Three parades are held a year at Dartmouth - where all Royal Navy officers are trained. It is renowned as the premier officer training academy in the UK.
The base plays a vital role in defence by providing Initial Officer Training and ongoing leadership development. The college also supports Defence Diplomacy efforts by training international officers.
The base dates to 1902 when the Foundation stone for the site, designed by Sir George Aston Webb, was laid by King Edward VII.