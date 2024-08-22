Two payphones and ATMs are set to be removed from the centre of Salcombe.
The units are opposite the King’s Arms in Fore Street.
BT have assessed the phone boxes using the criteria in Ofcom’s ‘Review of the telephony universal service obligation.’
It is their intention to clear the site and reinstate the ground giving clear access to the pavement area. As the unit/s in question are ATM/payphones, BT say they are not suitable for adoption as this option is only for payphones such as red telephone boxes. South Hams District Council is carrying out a 30 day public consultation period which ends on September 20.
Any consultation responses received will be forwarded on to BT for their consideration. If you would like to comment please do so via e-mail to : [email protected] clearly indicating ‘South Hams phone box removal consultation August 2024 response’ in the subject box.