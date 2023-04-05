Chair of the Friends of the Dartmoor Hill Pony Charlotte Faulkner said: “ Like the Dodo, we won’t get them back once they are gone, they cannot just be replaced because the Dartmoor hill ponies have inherent knowledge complemented by their rare genetic makeup, which enables them to survive on Dartmoor and makes them a perfect example for recognition “the right animal for the right place.” There is archaeological evidence, ponies have been alongside cattle and sheep on Dartmmoor for at least 4000 years.