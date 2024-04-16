There is a new addition to the National Trust team at South Milton Sands.
A Peter Rabbit teddy was found there a while ago.
Writing on their Facebook page a spokesperson said: “Sadly, we haven’t been able to reunite him with his owner but he’s become quite the fixture at South Milton Sands now.
“He was obviously much loved and a couple of the team decided he could do with a bit of tlc.
“Thanks to Geoff and Kate for taking care of Peter - Who needs The Repair Shop?!
“Ps if you think this is your Peter Rabbit teddy, please get in touch as we’d love to reunite you.”
You can call the National Trust at South Milton Sands on 01548 561144.