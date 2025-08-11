PETA Plymouth is offering a reward of up to £3,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for setting a hedgehog on fire in Plymouth.
According to reports from Devon and Cornwall Police, the hedgehog was found last Thursday morning (July 31) at the entrance of Ham Woods. Police confirmed the hedgehog suffered injuries “consistent with being set alight”.
PETA Vice President Elisa Allen said: “It’s imperative that any community faced with a cruel and callous act such as this take measures to find the culprit and bring them to justice.
“Animal abusers are a danger to everyone: they take their issues out on whomever is available to them – humans or other animals – and must be caught before they act again.”
Fay Vass, Chief Executive of the British Hedgehog Preservation Society, said: “We were appalled to read the horrific story about the poor hedgehog found in a woodland near Plymouth, which appeared to have been burnt and killed.
“The pain and suffering this poor animal must have gone through is unimaginable. This abhorrent attack is made all the worse knowing that the hedgehog population is in such serious decline – every hedgehog is important when it comes to protecting the future of this unique British mammal.”
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “The actions believed to have taken place during this offence will not be tolerated and those identified to be responsible will be dealt with robustly.”
PETA, the British Hedgehog Preservation Society, and the Police are urging anyone with information to contact police on 101 or online, quoting crime reference 50250197745. Fay Vass added: “Let us ensure the culprits are caught and punished for carrying out such a cowardly and cruel attack.”
PETA – whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to eat or abuse in any way" – points out that Every Animal Is Someone and offers free Empathy Kits.
For more information on the British Hedgehog Preservation Society, visit www.britishhedgehogs.org.uk.
