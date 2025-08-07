Fire engines from Greenbank and Plymstock were called out around at 11.15am on Wednesday 6 to an electrical fire in Yealmpton
The invertor was alight and the fire had spread to the field.
Upon arrival crews confirmed that one solar invertor was involved and had been completely destroyed by fire.
The fire had spread to the ground and another invertor’s cabling.
Fire crews used one CO2 extinguisher, electrical gloves and a thermal imaging camera to put out the fire and the incident was closed just before 1.45pm.
Black colour coded Carbon Dioxide (CO2) fire extinguishers are used in extinguishing electrical fires.
CO2 fire extinguishers can also be used on flammable liquids such as petrol.
