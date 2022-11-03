Person killed by train: Police and Network Rail comment
Subscribe newsletter
British Transport Police and Network Rail have both made short statements following a person being hit and killed by a train on the line between Totnes and Ivybridge this morning.
The statement read: ‘Officers were called to the line near Ivybridge railway station at 9.02am today (November 3) following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’
A Network Rail spokesperson said: “A person was hit by the 06.40 Penzance to Cardiff Central train service shortly after 9am this morning in the Ivybridge area.
“The line between Plymouth and Exeter St David’s was temporarily closed to allow emergency services and Network Rail colleagues to respond to the incident. The line has since reopened but disruption is expected until approximately midday; during this time, services may be cancelled or delayed.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |