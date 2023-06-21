Children’s Hospice South West has three hospices in the region where specialist care and support is provided for the whole family. This involves specialist palliative care, respite for the whole family, a sibling service for brothers and sisters, emergency support, end of life care and a bereavement service for as long as is needed. Running costs are over £11 million each year and only 17% of the running costs is provided by government. Through their local events, CHSW Dartmouth & District Friends Group aim to raise as much money as possible for this vital charity, as well as awareness of their work. More volunteers are needed to help at the events - any help, however little or infrequent, is very much appreciated. For details, contact Sue Tweed at [email protected] or 07955 197721.